17 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
BSMRMU celebrates birth anniversary of Father of the Nation

17 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2024 was celebrated by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the chief guest. The rreasurer, registrar, deans, faculty members, officers, staff and students of the university who attended the function, reads a press release. 

The day's program began with screening of "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" movie based on the lifespan of Father of the Nation. Later Discussion session were organized as well. Finally, the ceremony ended with dua and munazat.
 

