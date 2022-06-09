BSMRMU arranges seminar to mark World Ocean Day

Vice-Chancellor of BSMRMU Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal (retd) attended as the chief guest at a seminar organised by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University to mark World Ocean Day on Wednesday (8 June). Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) has organised a seminar to mark World Ocean Day on Wednesday (8 June).

Vice-Chancellor of the university Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal (retd) graced the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Head of Department of Oceanography and Hydrography Prof Dr Aftab Alam Khan and Head of Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Prof Dr Mohammad Nazir Hossain presented their papers during the seminar.

Treasurer, registrar, deans, head of the departments, teachers, officers and students of the university actively participated in the seminar.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Faculty of Earth and Ocean Science of BSMRMU and Nirmal Bangladesh and was streamed live on BSMRMU official Facebook page.