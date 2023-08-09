BSMRMU and NOTC, China signs cooperation agreement

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, Bangladesh (BSMRMU) and National Ocean Technology Center (NOTC), China signed a cooperation agreement on Promoting Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) Advancing Blue Economy Development.

The agreement was signed in China on 09 August 2023 by Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, vice-chancellor of BSMRMU and Peng Wei, director general of NOTC, reads a press release.

Through the signing of this agreement, realising the importance of MSP and deriving the imperatives for its implementation while supporting the advancement of the Blue Economy will be possible in the context of Bangladesh.

Besides partnership-based cooperation between Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University and NOTC will be further strengthened in the future in the field of Marine Spatial Planning, blue economy and other maritime education and research sectors.

