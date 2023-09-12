BSMRMU and BORI sign MoU on maritime cooperation

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) and Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Research and Academic Cooperation.

The MoU was signed on 10 September at BORI Seminar hall in Cox's Bazar. Senior Secretary of Ministry of Science and Technology Ziaul Hasan ndc graced the occasion as the chief guest and BSMRMU Vice-Chancellor Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa attended as the special guest.

BSMRMU Registrar Commodore Sheikh Firoz Ahmed and BORI DG (Addl. Charge) Md Moinul Islam Titas signed the MoU.

Dean, Faculty of Earth and Ocean Science of BSMRMU Captain M Manzru-ul-Karim Chowdhury hopes, this MoU will allow to develop cooperation in maritime education and research, which will play a vital role in implementing the Blue-Economy policy of Bangladesh.

Also, a Seminar titled "Exploring the Depths: Unveiling the Potential of Marine Resources from the Bay of Bengal" was organized on the day. Speakers presented their valuable papers during the seminar.

 

