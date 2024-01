The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) signed an MoU with Green TV on 03 January 2024 at its Dhaka campus.

Air Vice Marshal ASM Fakhrul Islam, OSP, GUP, NDC, AFWC, PSC, GD (P) was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

In his speech, the chief guest shed light on various areas of cooperation with Green TV.