27 June, 2024, 12:35 pm
27 June, 2024, 12:35 pm
Photo: courtesy
Photo: courtesy

On 26 June 2024, BSMRAAU received the recognition of CAAB-approved ANO (AW) Part 147 AMTO certification.

This certification gives Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University the capability to conduct programs and hold module examinations for the undergraduate students in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. (AME), a four year undergraduate course to turn out aircraft engineers in the aviation and aerospace sectors namely, Airframe-Propulsion, and Avionics, reads a press release. 

With the achievement of AME accreditation, BSMRAAU has added one more qualification to its versatile capabilities. AME programs add a unique responsibility to the University to produce graduate maintenance engineers to address the challenges of aircraft repair facilities in airframes, engines and its electrical and electronic systems known as avionics.

A Certificate-Awarding Ceremony was held at the CAAB Headquarters, Dhaka. The Chairman of CAAB, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman, BBP, BSP, BUP, ndu, afwc, psc, GD(P) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Special guest was Air Vice Marshal A K M Manirul Bahar, BSP, ndc, hdmc, afwc, psc, ADWC, the Vice Chancellor of BSMRAAU. The Chairman CAAB handed over the AMTO Certificate to the Vice Chancellor of BSMRAAU in presence of the distinguished higher officials from both the organizations.

Chairman CAAB praised the University for taking the initiatives to obtain this certification through a rigorous process successfully accomplished by their teams. In his speech, he reiterated that aviation is a specialized field, and every year, there is something new and challenging appearing in global aviation and aerospace realm. To meet the international standards in aerospace science and technology, we need Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) to compete with the fast-growing airline industry, ever-dynamic regulatory functions and prolific professional skills. Vice Chancellor, BSMRAAU thanked CAAB for their continuing support and commitment towards the vision of BSMRAAU and  expressed hope towards producing top-class aviation graduates in Bangladesh. 
 

