BSMRAAU observes International Mother Language Day with solemnity

The International Mother Language Day and the Martyrs' Day were observed with due solemnity at the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) campuses in Lalmonirhat and Dhaka.

The day's proceedings commenced with the laying of floral wreaths at the Martyrs' Monument in the first hour of Ekushey, reads a press release.

Paying homage to the language martyrs, Air Vice Marshal A K M Monirul Bahar, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc, ADC, the Vice-Chancellor of BSMRAAU, led the tributes.

Faculty members, staff, and students of the university were present during the ceremony.

Additionally, the Lalmonirhat campus of the university observed the day with due reverence.