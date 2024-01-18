BSMRAAU hosts seminar on developing smart aviation in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
18 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 10:08 pm

Related News

BSMRAAU hosts seminar on developing smart aviation in Bangladesh

Press Release
18 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 10:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) hosted a seminar titled 'Developing Smart Aviation in Bangladesh: Challenges and Opportunities' in a hybrid mode on 17th January 2024 at its Lalmonirhat Campus.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering of BSMRAAU and supported by BSMRAAU AI and Robotics Club (BAIRC), Bangladesh's first public university dedicated to aviation and aerospace education and research. 

The seminar was aimed to offer students a comprehensive insight into the current state of the aviation industry in Bangladesh, focusing on technological advancements, challenges, and growth opportunities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A keynote paper was presented by Wing Commander J M Mostafizur Rahman, (Retd), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sky Capital Airlines Ltd to emphasizes digitalization, connectivity, and potential career opportunities within the smart aviation sector. The chief guest of this seminar was Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman, BBP, BSP, BUP, ndu, afwc, psc, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) while it was chaired by Honourable Vice Chancellor of the university Air Vice Marshal A S M Fakhrul Islam, OSP, GUP, ndc, afwc, psc, GD (P). Individuals affiliated with many universities in Bangladesh, including both students and faculty members joined the seminar.

BSMRAAU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

6h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

12h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

13h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

9m | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1h | Videos
Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

Why are domestic products more popular than foreign sanitary products?

2h | Videos
New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

4h | Videos