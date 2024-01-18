BSMRAAU hosts seminar on developing smart aviation in Bangladesh

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) hosted a seminar titled 'Developing Smart Aviation in Bangladesh: Challenges and Opportunities' in a hybrid mode on 17th January 2024 at its Lalmonirhat Campus.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering of BSMRAAU and supported by BSMRAAU AI and Robotics Club (BAIRC), Bangladesh's first public university dedicated to aviation and aerospace education and research.

The seminar was aimed to offer students a comprehensive insight into the current state of the aviation industry in Bangladesh, focusing on technological advancements, challenges, and growth opportunities.

A keynote paper was presented by Wing Commander J M Mostafizur Rahman, (Retd), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sky Capital Airlines Ltd to emphasizes digitalization, connectivity, and potential career opportunities within the smart aviation sector. The chief guest of this seminar was Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman, BBP, BSP, BUP, ndu, afwc, psc, Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) while it was chaired by Honourable Vice Chancellor of the university Air Vice Marshal A S M Fakhrul Islam, OSP, GUP, ndc, afwc, psc, GD (P). Individuals affiliated with many universities in Bangladesh, including both students and faculty members joined the seminar.