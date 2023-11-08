BSMRAAU holds seminar on Trends in Avionics & Space Technology Research

BSMRAAU holds seminar on Trends in Avionics & Space Technology Research

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) hosted a seminar titled 'Trends in Avionics & Space Technology Research' in a hybrid mode on 8th November 2023 at its Lalmonirhat Campus, BSMRAAU.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Aeronautical Engineering (Avionics) of BSMRAAU. Bangladesh's first public university dedicated to aviation and aerospace education and research.

The seminar was aimed to inspire and guide students towards research excellence in avionics and space technology studies.

Three keynote papers were presented to inspire and guide the next generation researchers and professionals in the aviation and space technology domains.

The chief guest of the seminar was professor Dr. Muhammed Alamgir, Chairman (Additional Charge) University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh while it was chaired by honourable Vice Chancellor of the university Air Vice Marshal A S M Fakhrul Islam, OSP, GUP, ndc, afwc, psc. Individuals affiliated with many universities in Bangladesh, including both students and faculty members joined the seminar.

