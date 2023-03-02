BSMRAAU holds seminar on 'Prospects of Aviation and Aerospace Engineers in the Future'

02 March, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 03:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) organised a daylong seminar on "Prospects of Aviation and Aerospace Engineers in the Future" on 2 March at Lalmonirhat campus.  

Respected Vice Chancellor of BSMRAAU, Air Vice Marshal A S M Fakhrul Islam, OSP, GUP, ndc, afwc, psc, was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The objective of the seminar was to bring together experts in the aviation and aerospace sectors to discuss the current trends and future prospects of the industry. It also highlighted the importance of the skill set required to work in the aviation industry and the necessity of preparing for higher study.

The event started with a welcome speech from the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the university, Air Commodore ATM Habibur Rahman, BSP, ndc, afwc, psc GD (P). He highlighted the importance of the aviation and aerospace industry in the development of Bangladesh and the role of the university in producing skilled Engineers to contribute to the growth of aerospace sector.

The seminar featured keynote speeches from two distinguished speakers, including Dr Quamrul H. Mazumder, professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Michigan University – Flint delivered on "Higher Education and Opportunities in the USA: Aeronautical Engineers" and Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain (Retd.) distinguished expert of BSMRAAU, former Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) delivered on "Preparing Next Generation of Aviation and Aerospace Professionals". Both the speakers emphasized on the importance of innovation and technology in the aviation and aerospace industry, opportunities for higher study in abroad and the need for skilled Engineers to drive progress.

During the seminar, keynote speeches were held and followed by lively question-answer sessions for the audiences, mainly for the undergraduate students of the university. The keynote speakers enriched the students about their career prospects as an aerospace engineer in the future aviation industry, job markets of different aviation industries especially in USA and the rest of the world, higher studies opportunities for aerospace engineers at abroad.

