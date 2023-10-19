BSMRAAU holds 3rd Senate meeting

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University held its 3rd Senate meeting today at the conference hall of Lalmonirhat campus of the university.

Vice Chancellor of the university Air Vice Marshal ASM Fakhrul Islam presided over the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, he paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyred members of his family. Welcoming all the members present, the vice chancellor informed everyone about all the noteworthy activities undertaken since the 2nd Senate meeting.

All the members of the senate committee of BSMRAAU were present in person or online in the said senate meeting.

In the senate meeting held under the moderation of Air Commodore Md Monirul Islam, member secretary and registrar of the Senate, various developmental activities and manpower structure undertaken in the past financial years, financial and infrastructural development expenditure of the current financial year, recruitment related activities, innovative and research activities of various departments were highlighted.

After detailed discussion appropriate decisions were taken on all related issues.