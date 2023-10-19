BSMRAAU holds 3rd Senate meeting

Corporates

Press Release
19 October, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 06:42 pm

BSMRAAU holds 3rd Senate meeting

Press Release
19 October, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 06:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University held its 3rd Senate meeting today at the conference hall of Lalmonirhat  campus of the university.

Vice Chancellor of the university Air Vice Marshal ASM Fakhrul Islam presided over the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, he paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyred members of his family. Welcoming all the members present, the vice chancellor informed everyone about all the noteworthy activities undertaken since the 2nd Senate meeting.

All the members of the senate committee of BSMRAAU were present in person or online in the said senate meeting.

In the senate meeting held under the moderation of Air Commodore Md Monirul Islam, member secretary and registrar of the Senate, various developmental activities and manpower structure undertaken in the past financial years, financial and infrastructural development expenditure of the current financial year, recruitment related activities, innovative and research activities of various departments were highlighted.

After detailed discussion appropriate decisions were taken on all related issues.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

12h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

1d | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

2h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

15m | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

3h | TBS World