BSMRAAU celebrates Bangabandhu's 104th birthday

The 104th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day was observed at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University's Dhaka and Lalmonirhat campus with due respect today (17 March).

Elaborated programmes were arranged by the university to mark the day, reads a press release.

The university Vice-Chancellor Air Vice Marshal AKM Monirul Bahar was present as the chief guest at the programmes held at Dhaka campus.

The National Flag was hoisted while the National Anthem played, with the collective participation of everyone present at both campuses.

Workshop and discussion meetings were also organised at both campuses on the day. Teachers, students and the vice chancellor participated at the programmes.

