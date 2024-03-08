BSMRAAU celebrates 7 March

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) organised a discussion programme and documentary exhibition on Bangabandhu's historic 7 March speech on 7 March 2024.

The event was celebrated simultaneously at Lalmonirhat campus and Dhaka campus. Vice Chancellor of the University Air Vice Marshal AKM Monirul Bahar was present as the chief guest in the function at Lalmonirhat campus.

Officials, teachers, students and members of all levels of the university participated in the event.