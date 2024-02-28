BSMRAAU 5th 'Raising Day' celebrated

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) has celebrated its 5th Raising Day with great enthusiasm and fanfare among the students, teachers and staff, who are working relentlessly to establish BSMRAAU as the Centre of Excellence for aviation and aerospace studies.

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP, nswc, fawc, psc, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the programs of the day, reads a press release.

He thanked to the Prime Minister for her visionary thinking and for founding this specialized University. He reminded all concerned about 'Perspective Plan 2041' and urged all to work hard to turn this University into an aviation research hub. He also thanked the respected members of Parliament of this region including the distinguished persons of Lalmonirhat district, who have provided all required support for the management and development of this university.

The Vice-Chancellor in his speech mentioned that as desired by the Prime minister, the university is committed to providing quality education of international standard for transforming people into aviation, space and technological professionals and enthusiasts. He thanked the chief guest for his relentless support in the development of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor also thanked members of the Parliaments, distinguished guests of Dhaka and Lalmonirhat area, students and staff for their lively presence. To mark the day a Qube Satellite made by the University was launched by the chief guest. Later a cultural programme was arranged by the students of the university. The BSMRAAU family and invited guests were present during the programme. On the occasion, a colourful Journal "The Quest for Excellence" along with a brochure was also published. The University campus was decorated with colourful banners, festoons and different flags.

Mentionable that, this university started its journey in 2019 in a small scale at the old airport of Dhaka. Subsequently, BSMRAAU commenced its undergraduate academic sessions from Lalmonirhat Campus on July 03, 2022. Currently, the university is conducting 4 undergraduate and 5 postgraduate courses under 5 faculties. Within a short period of time, the curriculum of this university has been able to create a lot of interest among the students of the young generation.

