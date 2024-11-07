BSMR Maritime University celebrates University Day

07 November, 2024, 04:15 pm
BSMR Maritime University celebrates University Day

The maritime specialised public university of the country BSMR Maritime University, Bangladesh, celebrated "University Day, 2024" with dignity, enthusiasm and enthusiasm.

On the occasion of celebrating the day, a colourful rally in front of the university with the participation of teachers, officials, employees, and students circled the temporary campus of the university, Pallabi, Mirpur-12, Dhaka. On this occasion, a photo exhibition, blood donation programme, decoration, short painting, documentary and video exhibition and an excellent cultural program were organised in the university auditorium. Honourable Vice Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury, NBP, OSP, BCGM, ndu, afwc, psc was the chief guest on the occasion. The university is conducting an education and research programme to contribute to the country's economy by creating skilled manpower through higher education and research related to the country's maritime innovation of modern technology and discovery of new knowledge, extraction of marine resources and their proper use.

 

