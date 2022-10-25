BSMMU signs MoU with senior citizens 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Tuesday signs MoU with All Bangladesh senior citizen welfare society to provide medical facilities for senior citizens.

BSMMU acting register Dr Swapon Kumar Tapadar inked the Memorandum of understanding with All Bangladesh senior citizen welfare society general secretary MD Fazlul Haque at BSMMU Milton hall on 25 October, read a media release.

According to the agreement, the senior citizens of the organization above the age of 65 years will get medical facilities from BSMMU.

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak was present the signing ceremony as the chief guest.