BSMMU signs MoU with senior citizens 

Corporates

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 07:50 pm

Related News

BSMMU signs MoU with senior citizens 

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 07:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Tuesday signs MoU with All Bangladesh senior citizen welfare society to provide medical facilities for senior citizens.

BSMMU acting register Dr Swapon Kumar Tapadar inked the Memorandum of understanding with All Bangladesh senior citizen welfare society general secretary MD Fazlul Haque at BSMMU Milton hall on 25 October, read a media release.

According to the agreement, the senior citizens of the organization above the age of 65 years will get medical facilities from BSMMU.

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak was present the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

BSMMU / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU / Senior citizens

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

6h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

11h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

6h | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

13m | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

58m | Videos
10,000 houses, 6,000 hectare land damaged in cyclone Sitrang

10,000 houses, 6,000 hectare land damaged in cyclone Sitrang

2h | Videos
T20 World Cup: Hosts fight for survival

T20 World Cup: Hosts fight for survival

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka