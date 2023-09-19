BSMMU observes Apheresis Awareness Day 2023 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) observed the World Apheresis Awareness Day-2023 on 19 September.

The Department of Transfusion Medicine organised a procession and discussion meeting at the university this morning (19 September), said a press release.

The American Society for Apheresis designates World Apheresis Awareness Day on the third Tuesday of September each year. The day is celebrated to thank the apheresis donor and related specialists and other individuals.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed was present and inaugurated the rally.

Later, a discussion meeting was held chaired by Associate Professor Dr. Sheikh Saiful Islam Shaheen.

Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said the purpose of the day is to create public awareness.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman inaugurated the Department of Transfusion Medicine on October 8, 1972.