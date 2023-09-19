BSMMU observes Apheresis Awareness Day 2023 

Corporates

Press Release
19 September, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 04:41 pm

Related News

BSMMU observes Apheresis Awareness Day 2023 

Press Release
19 September, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 04:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) observed the World Apheresis Awareness Day-2023 on 19 September.

The Department of Transfusion Medicine organised a procession and discussion meeting at the university this morning (19 September), said a press release. 

The American Society for Apheresis designates World Apheresis Awareness Day on the third Tuesday of September each year. The day is celebrated to thank the apheresis donor and related specialists and other individuals. 

Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed was present and inaugurated the rally. 

Later, a discussion meeting was held chaired by Associate Professor Dr. Sheikh Saiful Islam Shaheen.

Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said the purpose of the day is to create public awareness.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman inaugurated the Department of Transfusion Medicine on October 8, 1972.

 

BSMMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

53m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

18m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS