BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th Int’l HR Conference due on 25 Nov

Bangladesh Society for Human Resources Management (BSHRM) is going to organise BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th International HR Conference 2022 on 25 November at the Sheraton Dhaka hotel in the Banani area.

This year's theme for the event is "HR Leadership in Ever-Changing Business through Innovation", organisers said at a press conference held in the capital on Saturday, adding that about 500 individuals (both HR and non-HR professionals) from home and abroad are expected to participate in the event.

Guardian Life Insurance is the title sponsor of this conference.

Leaders at BSHRM, the apex professional body of human resources in the country, expressed hope that the international conference would be an avenue for exchanges of ideas and thoughts, learning about new developments, and generating a good network for professional improvement and economic development of the country.

M Nazrul Islam, chairman of BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th International Human Resources Conference 2022 and General Secretary of BSHRM, chaired the press conference while M Mashequr Rahman Khan, president of BSHRM, and patron of the conference, delivered the welcome speech.

Mohammad Riyad Hossain, chief human resource officer of Daraj, Muttakin Hasan, convener, media press and publication committee of the conference, Habib Chowdhury, SVP and head of HR of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Rubayat Saleheen, head of marketing and communication of the Guardian Life Insurance Limited, were present at the press conference, among, others.

Anthony Ariganello, president of World Federation of Peoples Management Association (WFPMA) will be present virtually as a guest of honour while Willium (Bob) Morton, executive board member of WFPMA, will be present as keynote speaker.

Mashequr Rahman Khan demanded a separate Ministry of Human Resources of Bangladesh like other countries in the world, including India and Malaysia.

He also proposed enactment of "Bangladesh Employment Act" or a change of the Bangladesh Labour Act and rename it as 'Bangladesh Employment and Labour Act' to ensure the legal rights of all professionals in the country.

People willing to participate in the conference can register at the link 'https://t.ly/TrainingpoolBSHRMConf Or https://t.ly/BSHRMConference.' They can also send email to [email protected]; or look at the website: www.bshrmbd.org.