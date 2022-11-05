BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th Int’l HR Conference due on 25 Nov

Corporates

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 06:51 pm

Related News

BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th Int’l HR Conference due on 25 Nov

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 06:51 pm
BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th Int’l HR Conference due on 25 Nov

Bangladesh Society for Human Resources Management (BSHRM) is going to organise BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th International HR Conference 2022 on 25 November at the Sheraton Dhaka hotel in the Banani area.

This year's theme for the event is "HR Leadership in Ever-Changing Business through Innovation", organisers said at a press conference held in the capital on Saturday, adding that about 500 individuals (both HR and non-HR professionals) from home and abroad are expected to participate in the event.

Guardian Life Insurance is the title sponsor of this conference.

Leaders at BSHRM, the apex professional body of human resources in the country, expressed hope that the international conference would be an avenue for exchanges of ideas and thoughts, learning about new developments, and generating a good network for professional improvement and economic development of the country.  

M Nazrul Islam, chairman of BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th International Human Resources Conference 2022 and General Secretary of BSHRM, chaired the press conference while M Mashequr Rahman Khan, president of BSHRM, and patron of the conference, delivered the welcome speech.

Mohammad Riyad Hossain, chief human resource officer of Daraj, Muttakin Hasan, convener, media press and publication committee of the conference, Habib Chowdhury, SVP and head of HR of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Rubayat Saleheen, head of marketing and communication of the Guardian Life Insurance Limited, were present at the press conference, among, others. 

Anthony Ariganello, president of World Federation of Peoples Management Association (WFPMA) will be present virtually as a guest of honour while Willium (Bob) Morton, executive board member of WFPMA, will be present as keynote speaker. 

Mashequr Rahman Khan demanded a separate Ministry of Human Resources of Bangladesh like other countries in the world, including India and Malaysia. 

He also proposed enactment of "Bangladesh Employment Act" or a change of the Bangladesh Labour Act and rename it as 'Bangladesh Employment and Labour Act' to ensure the legal rights of all professionals in the country.

People willing to participate in the conference can register at the link 'https://t.ly/TrainingpoolBSHRMConf Or https://t.ly/BSHRMConference.' They can also send email to [email protected]; or look at the website: www.bshrmbd.org.

BSHRM / Guardian Life Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

5h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

11h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

56m | Videos
Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

56m | Videos
Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?