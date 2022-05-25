BSFIC for stern action against those raising sugar prices 

Corporates

TBS Report 
25 May, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 10:25 am

Related News

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) has called for stern action against the traders and businesses responsible for the recent sugar price hike across the country.

The state-owned sugar entity, in a press release issued on Tuesday, wrote that the maximum retail price of its 1kg packet of organic brown sugar remains fixed at Tk85.

However, some dishonest and greedy shop owners are selling them at hiked rates, from Tk100-120, by altering the factory price seal.

Such activities are tarnishing the reputation of the corporation and its organic, healthy and very popular organic brown sugar, added the release.  

Consumers have been urged not to pay extra and carefully check the packaging while buying sugar produced by the BSFIC.
  
 

