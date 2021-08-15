BSFIC observes 46th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation paid homage to the father of the nation on his 46th Martyrdom Anniversary by hoisting the national flag at half-mast at sunrise on August 15.

Later, the Ministry of Industries observed the day by laying a wreath at the mural of the Father of the Nation and arranged prayer gatherings and discussion meeting.

Md Arifur Rahman Apu, Chairman, BSFIC (Grade-1) laid a wreath at the Father of the Nation mural at the Ministry of Industries premises.

Workers union president and other officials were also present.

