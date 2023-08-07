BSFIC-bKash signs agreement to pay sugarcane farmers through bKash

Corporates

Press Release
07 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 09:26 pm

Related News

BSFIC-bKash signs agreement to pay sugarcane farmers through bKash

Press Release
07 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 09:26 pm
BSFIC-bKash signs agreement to pay sugarcane farmers through bKash

bKash, country's largest MFS providers, has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) to pay sugarcane price to the farmers through bKash. 

Under the agreement, sugarcane farmers will get their payment transparently and conveniently as well as sugarcane collection process will become smooth, reads a press release. 

BSFIC Secretary Chowdhury Ruhul Amin Kaiser and Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides held at a city hotel. 

Zakia Sultana, Industries Ministry Secretary; Md Arifur Rahman Apu, Chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation; Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash and senior officials were present at the event.

Under the agreement, around one lakh sugarcane farmers under BSFIC will get their payment directly to their bKash account. Farmers can cash out the payment without any charge from any of 3,30,000 agent points spread across the country. Corporation and bKash will bear the cash out charge. It will ensure transparency and clarity in the overall procurement of sugarcane and its payment. The relationship between sugarcane farmers and corporation will be strengthen as well.

Praising bKash's credibility, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, said, "Farmers have long been demanding to pay their sugarcane price through MFS so that they can get the payment easily. With the agreement, we can pay sugarcane farmers conveniently as well as ensure transparency and accountability". 

BSFIC Chairman Md Arifur Rahman Apu said, "We have floated open tender system this year to make payment through mobile banking. We are happy that bKash has won the tender with their highest credibility. We uphold farmers' satisfaction first, and I believe we will achieve it through bKash".

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of bKash Kamal Quadir said, "Transparency and accountability of disbursement through bKash will be ensured. It refers BSFIC will get a clear idea how money is being disbursed, and how the farmers are getting it. Till now, bKash has disbursed different government allowances, incentives and stipends to around 12 million beneficiaries with highest transparency by following clear communication and process".

 

Bkash / BSFIC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

21m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic