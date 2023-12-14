BSFA's STIRC Project organises workshop on safe food in Teknaf

14 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
BSFA's STIRC Project organises workshop on safe food in Teknaf

Photo: Courtesy
The Jica-funded 'Strengthening the Inspection, Regulatory and Coordinating Function Project'  of the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BFSA) organised a training workshop on preparing, processing, serving and preserving safe food for those involved in the food business at Saint Martin union in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar on Thursday. 

Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Chairman (Additional Secretary) Abdul Qayyum Sarkar was the chief guest in this training program which started at 10 am.

Abdun Naser Khan, Secretary of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority and Project Director of STIRC Project, presided over the workshop.

BFSA Additional Director (Deputy Secretary) Kawserul Islam Sikder was present as a special guest in the training programme.

 

