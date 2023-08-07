BSFA, BTF Project launch e-health certificates for exportable food items

The Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) and the Bangladesh Trade Facilitation (BTF) Project have launched the e-Health Certificate and Online Laboratory Repository for exportable food products.

The initiative will benefit the entire nation as the export will increase as well as the farmers will get a fair price for their produce through this certification, said Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain as a special guest at the inauguration ceremony, organised by the BSFA, in the capital on Sunday, said a press release.

Citing bitter experiences from the past, he hoped that the e-health certificates will help ensure food quality. compromise on the quality of e-health certificates. It will be easier to prevent food wastage, increase self-confidence and coordinate production with global standards due to the launch of the certificates.

The certification system of exported food products, which used to be issued manually for a long time, has been converted into a digital process, and the information of 44 labs dealing with food products in Bangladesh has been made available online.

The process is being jointly implemented by the US Department of Agriculture-sponsored BTF project and the Food Safety Authority. Through this process, the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority will be able to increase the quality of exports and products and issue certificates for the export of products in a short period.

Any exporting organization can easily get this certificate through an online application. Application for a digital health certificate can be made through the link provided on the website of Bangladesh Safe Food Authority.

In the speech of the guest of honour, US Agriculture Attaché Sarah Gilsky said, "In the field of international trade, digital health certificates will play an important role in increasing import-export, increasing quality, increasing testing capacity, etc."

Chairman of Safe Food Authority Md Abdur Qayyum Sarkar said, "The quality of food and exports will increase with the combination of e-health certification and lab automation. Besides, it will play an important role in achieving food safety within the country."

"Through lab automation, 663 parameters of 133 food products in 44 labs will be known. This is one of the best steps to building a smart Bangladesh announced by the government," he added.

Referring to the digital health certificate of food products as a landmark step, BTF Project Director Michael J Par said, "It will play an important role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the United States."

Representatives of various laboratories, officials of various government departments, representatives of food establishments and representatives of various private organisations were present at the event.