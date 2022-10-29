BSEC signs MoU with Dubai financial services authority

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to further increase mutual cooperation.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and Ian Johnston, chief executive of the DFSA signed the MoU on Friday at Dubai, read a media release.

The agreement will enable exchange of information between the two authorities and provides a framework for facilitating cross-border collaboration on supervision and enforcement actions.

The DFSA and BSEC will enable knowledge sharing on best practices in regulatory, supervisory and licensing in the financial markets.

BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said, "BSEC and Dubai's DFSA signed the agreement after 50 years of friendship and independence. This agreement will take the capital markets of both our growing and vibrant countries forward."

Ian Johnston, chief executive of the DFSA said, "The reinforcement of supervision and regulatory cooperation between the DFSA and BSEC will result in greater market accessibility, ease of doing business as well as strengthened investor trust in both jurisdictions,"

