TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 08:06 pm

BSCIS’s five day long Spring festival begins in Dhaka

A five-day 'Spring Festival' (Basanta Mela) and handicraft exhibition kicked off in the city's Motijheel area on Sunday with an aim to promote small and medium enterprises (SME) products.

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) organized the fair at BSCIC Bhaban in Motijheel, says a press release.

BSCIC chairman Mustak Hasan inaugurated the fair as the chief guest while its general manager Akhil Ranjan Tarafder and BSCIC secretary MD Mofidul Islam were present among others.

The hut opens from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm for everyone.

Handicraft items including Nakshi Kantha, Jamdani, jute made products and Tant products are being displayed in 71 stalls at the fair maintaining hygienic rules.

In a bid to create new market and letting people know about the quality of handmade handicrafts, the BSCIC organised the exhibition.

  

