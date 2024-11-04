BSCIC conducts emergency evacuation training and drill

04 November, 2024, 06:25 pm
04 November, 2024, 06:25 pm

04 November, 2024, 06:25 pm
On 4 November 2024, a two-day training and drill programme on fire prevention, extinguishing, rescue, and emergency evacuation commenced at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) headquarters in Dhaka.

The programme was organised by the Materials Branch of the Administration Division, in collaboration with the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, reads a press release.

The honourable Chairman of BSCIC, Mr Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Khan (Additional Secretary), inaugurated the training course as the chief guest.

The training is being held at the training room of BSCIC's headquarters in Tejgaon, Dhaka, with 40 officials and employees participating.

Distinguished directors of BSCIC, the Principal of the BSCIC Training Institute (BTI), the Regional Director of BSCIC Dhaka, and representatives from the Fire Service were also present at the inaugural event.

The programme was conducted by Ms Tarana Jahan Tania, Deputy Manager (Materials Branch), BSCIC headquarters, Dhaka.

