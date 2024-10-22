Bruvana Sports+ electrolyte drinks earns BSTI BDS Certification

Corporates

Press Release
22 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 09:17 pm

Related News

Bruvana Sports+ electrolyte drinks earns BSTI BDS Certification

Press Release
22 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 09:17 pm
Bruvana Sports+ electrolyte drinks earns BSTI BDS Certification

Bruvana Beverages Ltd. has officially announced that their popular product, Bruvana Sports+ Electrolyte Drink, is now BSTI BDS certified.

This certification reinforces the drink's safety and reliability, giving consumers even greater confidence in their preferred hydration beverage.

While some brands stumble with legal issues, Bruvana continues to lead by ensuring full compliance with all necessary certifications. The company holds the BSTI Packaging Certificate (B Mark), HALAL, HACCP, and now the prestigious BSTI BDS Certification. This latest achievement further solidifies Bruvana's dedication to providing its consumers with top-quality, safe, and reliable drinks, setting it apart as a trusted brand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tested and certified by the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), Bruvana Sports+ adheres to the global food safety guidelines of the CODEX Alimentarius. This means rigorous standards are applied to every bottle you enjoy for safety and quality.

"Our commitment has always been to provide safe, high-quality beverages," stated the CEO of Bruvana Beverages Ltd. "With the BSTI BDS certification added to our list of achievements, Bruvana Electrolyte Drinks continue to be the trusted choice for effective hydration."

With lychee, Mango, Pineapple, and Lemon flavours, Bruvana Sports+ keeps things fresh, and new flavours are on the way. Get ready for more exciting, healthy sips!

 

#tbs / #corporate / #Bruvana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

Now | Videos
What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

19m | Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

Now | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos