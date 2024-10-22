Bruvana Sports+ electrolyte drinks earns BSTI BDS Certification

Bruvana Beverages Ltd. has officially announced that their popular product, Bruvana Sports+ Electrolyte Drink, is now BSTI BDS certified.

This certification reinforces the drink's safety and reliability, giving consumers even greater confidence in their preferred hydration beverage.

While some brands stumble with legal issues, Bruvana continues to lead by ensuring full compliance with all necessary certifications. The company holds the BSTI Packaging Certificate (B Mark), HALAL, HACCP, and now the prestigious BSTI BDS Certification. This latest achievement further solidifies Bruvana's dedication to providing its consumers with top-quality, safe, and reliable drinks, setting it apart as a trusted brand.

Tested and certified by the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), Bruvana Sports+ adheres to the global food safety guidelines of the CODEX Alimentarius. This means rigorous standards are applied to every bottle you enjoy for safety and quality.

"Our commitment has always been to provide safe, high-quality beverages," stated the CEO of Bruvana Beverages Ltd. "With the BSTI BDS certification added to our list of achievements, Bruvana Electrolyte Drinks continue to be the trusted choice for effective hydration."

With lychee, Mango, Pineapple, and Lemon flavours, Bruvana Sports+ keeps things fresh, and new flavours are on the way. Get ready for more exciting, healthy sips!