Bruvana presents "Magical Night with the Legend Ronaldinho"

Corporates

Press Release
21 October, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 08:21 pm

Bruvana presents "Magical Night with the Legend Ronaldinho"

Press Release
21 October, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 08:21 pm
Bruvana presents &quot;Magical Night with the Legend Ronaldinho&quot;

The 'Bruvana Presents Magical Night with the Legend Ronaldinho' event was held. The legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho came to Bangladesh for the first time and joined an event. Through this event, Ronaldinho met Bangladesh National Men's Football Team Captain Jamal Bhuiyan and Bangladesh Women's National Football Team Captain Sabina Khatun.

The main event saw the unveiling of Bruvana Beverage Limited's new lemon flavor of Sports Plus Electrolyte Drinks by Ronaldinho.

As the title sponsor of this successful event, Bruvana Beverages Ltd. was attended by the Company's Managing Director Mr. Fayyaz Hasan Chowdhury, Director of Operations Retired Major Masum Ahmed, CEO Nabid Yakub, Director Mr. Shaun Hakim and Chairman AKM Afzal. Ul Munir.

Bruvana Beverage Limited dreams of taking the sports arena of Bangladesh further, hence the assurance of Bruvana's involvement and sponsorship with such events.

Ronaldinho / Bruvana Beverage Limited

