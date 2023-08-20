Brunei high commissioner visits Dan Foods Ltd factory in Savar

20 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 07:01 pm

Brunei high commissioner visits Dan Foods Ltd factory in Savar

20 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 07:01 pm
Brunei high commissioner visits Dan Foods Ltd factory in Savar

The High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Haji Haris bin Othman today visited the factory of Dan Foods Ltd in Savar. 

He was accompanied by his wife Madam Suraiya Haji Salleh and the First Secretary of the High Commission Rozaimee Abdullah, reads a press release. 

Upon arrival at the factory they were received by the COO of Dan Foods Ltd Shah Masud Imam & Group Head of HR and Corporate Affairs of Pandughar Group Golam Habib along with other senior officials. 

The dignitaries were given a tour of the manufacturing process and facilities of the factory, set up in Bangladesh under direct Supervision of the Danish food giant "Dan Cake" following European standards. 

After the visit, the high commissioner Haji Haris bin Othman stated that he was very impressed by the set-up, the automation process and especially the efforts taken to ensure hygiene standards.  

The officials of Dan Foods Ltd thanked the High Commissioner for visiting the factory and The High commissioner left expressing his gratitude for inviting him.

Brunei / Dan Foods Limited

