Brunei HC to Bangladesh visits industrial establishments in Ctg

Brunei Darussalam High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haji Haris bin Othman today (3 March) visited four industrial establishments and some educational institutions in Chattogram.

He visited H M Steel, HM Section Steel, HM Oxygen and Mostafa Hakim Bricks along with Alhaj Mostafa Hakim University-- all founded and directed by former Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayor Mohammad Manjur Alam.

The high commissioner, accompanied by his wife Madam Suraiya Haji Salleh and the First Secretary of the High Commission Rozaimee Abdullah, visited factories located at Dangarchar under Anwara Upazila.