BRTC holds public hearing under National Integrity Strategy Action Plan 2023-24

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation today held a public hearing discussion meeting under the National Integrity Strategy Action Plan 2023-24 at the Tejgaon Training Institute Chattar.

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary, Road Transport and Highways Division, was present as the chief guest in the discussion meeting presided over by BRTC Chairman Md Tajul Islam (Additional Secretary).

Among others, senior officers and employees of BRTC, stakeholders, journalists of various electronic and print media, students and common passengers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was moderated by Mohammad Saidur Rahman (Deputy Secretary) General Manager (Pros. & Pers).

BRTC Chairman Md Tajul Islam (Additional Secretary) gave a welcome speech at the beginning.

In his welcoming speech, he sincerely thanked all present including the chief guest.

Apart from this, he said the main objective of this event is to discuss how to improve the service quality and to identify the problems and solve them through appropriate steps to increase the service quality of BRTC.