BRTC conducts training programme for newly recruited personnel

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has launched a comprehensive month-long training program for its newly recruited technicians in the Craftsman-C (General, Trade) role. The training is taking place at the Central Training Institute of the corporation located in Gazipur.

The program was inaugurated under the virtual presence of BRTC Chairman, Md Tajul Islam (additional secretary), as stated in a press release. A total of 27 recently appointed technicians, divided into Corporation Technician Grade-C (General 15 and Trade 12), will actively participate in this extensive training.

The training curriculum encompasses various subjects, including engine and transmission systems, auto electric systems, as well as body denting and painting techniques. The program aims to equip the newly joined artisans with essential skills and knowledge relevant to their roles.

Upon the conclusion of the training period, participants will undergo an evaluation test to assess their acquired skills and competencies. To recognize outstanding performance, the artisan who achieves the highest skill and merit level will be honored with the prestigious 'Chairman Padak' award.