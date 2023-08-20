BRTC conducts training programme for newly recruited personnel

Corporates

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 09:14 pm

Related News

BRTC conducts training programme for newly recruited personnel

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 09:14 pm
BRTC conducts training programme for newly recruited personnel

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has launched a comprehensive month-long training program for its newly recruited technicians in the Craftsman-C (General, Trade) role. The training is taking place at the Central Training Institute of the corporation located in Gazipur.

The program was inaugurated under the virtual presence of BRTC Chairman, Md Tajul Islam (additional secretary), as stated in a press release. A total of 27 recently appointed technicians, divided into Corporation Technician Grade-C (General 15 and Trade 12), will actively participate in this extensive training.

The training curriculum encompasses various subjects, including engine and transmission systems, auto electric systems, as well as body denting and painting techniques. The program aims to equip the newly joined artisans with essential skills and knowledge relevant to their roles.

Upon the conclusion of the training period, participants will undergo an evaluation test to assess their acquired skills and competencies. To recognize outstanding performance, the artisan who achieves the highest skill and merit level will be honored with the prestigious 'Chairman Padak' award.

brtc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

47m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

20h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years