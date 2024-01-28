Brother celebrates 25 years of excellence in Bangladesh

Brother, a pioneer sewing machine manufacturer, recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary in Bangladesh with a spectacular ceremony.

The event took place at The Radisson BLU Dhaka Water Garden, reads a press release.

MACHIDA Tatsuya, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan to Bangladesh, attended the event as the chief guest.

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, joined as the guest of honour. Mohammad Hatem, executive president of BKMEA, was also present at the event.

The anniversary celebration was a testament to Brother Bangladesh's journey of innovation, excellence, and enduring success over the past quarter-century. The company, known for its significant contributions to the business landscape, hosted an evening filled with gratitude, reflection, and a vision for the future.

MACHIDA Tatsuya said, "Japan, as a reflection of the friendship with Bangladesh, is making a special contribution to the textile sector of Brother Bangladesh. I am hopeful that with their advanced technology, they will contribute to the development of the country by enhancing the production of all sophisticated products in the textile industry."

HN Ashiqur Rahman, said, "In Bangladesh, we use our garments in over two thousand apparel factories. Committed to providing environmentally friendly, advanced, and reliable services in the textile industry of Bangladesh, we are dedicated not only to the country but also aim to be recognized globally as a leading organization in the world."

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "In every garment factory in Bangladesh, Brother provides services with their advanced technological machinery. Since the last decade, Bangladesh has been experiencing continuous growth in exports, significantly impacting the GDP. Brother, with its environmentally friendly, skilled, and advanced machinery, plays a special role in elevating Bangladesh's textile industry globally. On Brother Bangladesh's 25th anniversary, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to them."

Executive President of BKMEA Mohammad Hatem, stated, "For a long time, Brother has been providing extensive services with quality machinery in the Bangladesh textile sector, safeguarding the quality standards. On their 25th anniversary, I want to express my sincere gratitude to them. I hope that in the future, Brother Bangladesh will continue to extend its helping hand."

The event saw the gathering of industry leaders, stakeholders, and well-wishers, creating a platform for networking and reflection on the company's impactful journey.

As Brother Bangladesh looks forward to the future, the company expresses gratitude to all attendees and stakeholders who have contributed to its success over the years. The 25th Anniversary Celebration marked a significant milestone, and Brother Bangladesh is committed to continued excellence in the years ahead.