British parliamentary delegation visits Beximco’s Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park

A team from British cross-party parliamentary delegation have visited the Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park on Monday January 29, 2024.

They were keen to learn about Beximco's vision and strategy on the global situations, application of technologies to overcome manufacturing and sustainability issues and future products and collaboration opportunity between Bangladesh and UK.

They were extremely impressed with the State-of-the-Art vertical manufacturing in Textiles, Apparels, Washing with Best-in-Class employees and a happy workforce. They were also very impressed to see Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.

The delegation included Paul Stuart Scully, Official Portrait, Minister for London, Neil Alan John Coyle,Member of Parliament, Bermondsey, Old Southwark, Andrew Howard Western, Member of Parliament, Stretford, Urmston, Virendra Kumar Sharma, Member of Parliament, Ealing Southall, and Dominic Henry Theo Moffitt, Senior Advisor of Parliament.