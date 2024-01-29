British parliamentary delegation visits Beximco’s Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 07:11 pm

British parliamentary delegation visits Beximco’s Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 07:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A team from British cross-party parliamentary delegation have visited the Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park on Monday January 29, 2024.

They were keen to learn about Beximco's vision and strategy on the global situations, application of technologies to overcome manufacturing and sustainability issues and future products and collaboration opportunity between Bangladesh and UK.

They were extremely impressed with the State-of-the-Art vertical manufacturing in Textiles, Apparels, Washing with Best-in-Class employees and a happy workforce. They were also very impressed to see Shinepukur Ceramics which produces fine Porcelain and high-end Bone-China to customers including Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and others.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The delegation included Paul Stuart Scully, Official Portrait, Minister for London, Neil Alan John Coyle,Member of Parliament, Bermondsey, Old Southwark, Andrew Howard Western, Member of Parliament, Stretford, Urmston, Virendra Kumar Sharma, Member of Parliament, Ealing Southall, and Dominic Henry Theo Moffitt, Senior Advisor of Parliament.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos