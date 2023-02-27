British High Commissioner visits Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital in Bogura

27 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
British High Commissioner visits Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital in Bogura

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson visited the Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital (LFH) in a remote Char in Sariakandi upazila of Bogura. 

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), accompanied him in the visit along with Runa Khan, Executive Director of Friendship and other dignitaries, reads a press release.   

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, in collaboration with Friendship, a not-for-profit social purpose organisation, constructed the residential hospital boat with amenities for medical procedures to serve remote char communities in 2001. 

This visit showcased the LFH operation and programme interventions in the remote chars of Bangladesh, the release added. 

The delegations learned about the journey of this iconic initiative, interacted with the team who has been carrying out the benevolent work in the last two decades and heard about the first-hand experience of the patients and beneficiaries. 

The trip also included visits to Friendship's projects focusing on social business, governance, education and women empowerment.

Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital (LFH) has become a symbol of hope for enabling healthcare across underserved communities in Bangladesh. Bangladesh has grown into a stronger economy while facing many challenges in the healthcare system. For the last 20 years, Unilever's initiative with Friendship has set an excellent example in transforming communities by meeting their healthcare needs. It is always a pleasure seeing British Multinational Companies not only build the economy through business, but embed into the culture and heritage of a country and build the nation through the right social initiatives. I hope initiatives such as LFH will bring more life changing impacts for the underprivileged." 

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and Managing Director, Unilever Bangladesh, said, "Our goal at Unilever is to make sustainable living commonplace, and one of our major ways we do it is by improving people's health, confidence, and wellbeing. Our purpose-driven brands like Lifebuoy have been working to advance the nation's healthcare system and citizens' health and cleanliness. Although access to high-quality healthcare services is a fundamental human right, Bangladesh's distant regions continue to face difficulties in this area. With this realization, we partnered with the Friendship 20 years ago to establish Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital (LFH), which offers medical treatment to underprivileged individuals living in off-the-grid communities. I admire the diligence and commitment with which medical personnels from Bangladesh and globally have improved the lives of more than 657,000 patients over the past 20 years.  Unilever committed to making healthcare accessible and affordable for those who need it the most.

Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital

