British High Commissioner hosts reception for Chevening and Commonwealth scholars in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
03 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 11:31 am

Related News

British High Commissioner hosts reception for Chevening and Commonwealth scholars in Bangladesh

Press Release
03 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 11:31 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

British High Commission Dhaka organised a reception for Bangladeshi scholars who were awarded the UK Government's prestigious Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships.

Robert Chatterton Dickson, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh, congratulated scholars on completing their master's degrees and welcomed them into the greater UK Chevening and Commonwealth alumni family, reads a press release. 

 

Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change. These UK Scholarships are a recognised platform bringing together some of the brightest minds to realise their educational aspirations while gaining access to a range of professional and cultural experiences.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said:

"Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships welcome exceptional people from across the world to study, grow, and thrive at some of the world's best universities. A scholarship can be a transformative experience, not just for the scholars, but for their communities and countries as they return and use the benefits of their UK experience to make a positive difference in their chosen field.

"Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers, well-equipped to make a difference professionally and socially. They are a vital part of the vibrant people-to-people links between Bangladesh and the UK."

 British Council Bangladesh Director Tom Miscioscia said:

"There are currently 129 Bangladeshi students studying on a Commonwealth Scholarship. Since the first one was awarded in 1960, 1812 Bangladeshi students have held these Scholarships or Fellowships funded by the UK Government through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK. Commonwealth Alumni work across a range of sectors and fields and bring about great development impact at a local and international level.

"I also encourage all returnee scholars to join the British Council's new global platform for UK alumni 'Alumni UK', which is an online alumni platform ( https://alumniuk.britishcouncil.org/) providing opportunities for networking, resources to support professional development and access to events."

 

 

 

 

 

Chevening / Commonwealth Scholarship / Students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

5h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

20h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

2d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale