British High Commissioner hosts reception for Chevening and Commonwealth scholars in Bangladesh

British High Commission Dhaka organised a reception for Bangladeshi scholars who were awarded the UK Government's prestigious Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships.

Robert Chatterton Dickson, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh, congratulated scholars on completing their master's degrees and welcomed them into the greater UK Chevening and Commonwealth alumni family, reads a press release.

Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change. These UK Scholarships are a recognised platform bringing together some of the brightest minds to realise their educational aspirations while gaining access to a range of professional and cultural experiences.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said:

"Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships welcome exceptional people from across the world to study, grow, and thrive at some of the world's best universities. A scholarship can be a transformative experience, not just for the scholars, but for their communities and countries as they return and use the benefits of their UK experience to make a positive difference in their chosen field.

"Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers, well-equipped to make a difference professionally and socially. They are a vital part of the vibrant people-to-people links between Bangladesh and the UK."

British Council Bangladesh Director Tom Miscioscia said:

"There are currently 129 Bangladeshi students studying on a Commonwealth Scholarship. Since the first one was awarded in 1960, 1812 Bangladeshi students have held these Scholarships or Fellowships funded by the UK Government through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK. Commonwealth Alumni work across a range of sectors and fields and bring about great development impact at a local and international level.

"I also encourage all returnee scholars to join the British Council's new global platform for UK alumni 'Alumni UK', which is an online alumni platform ( https://alumniuk.britishcouncil.org/) providing opportunities for networking, resources to support professional development and access to events."