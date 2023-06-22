British High Commission in Dhaka celebrates official birthday of King Charles III, his coronation

22 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 12:16 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has said that the UK and Bangladesh enjoy a strong partnership based on their long-shared history, deep people-to-people ties and as members of the Commonwealth.

"I am delighted to host this reception to celebrate the Official Birthday of His Majesty King Charles III and the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen," she said while speaking at a reception on Wednesday (21 June) evening.

The British High Commission celebrated the official birthday of His Majesty King Charles III and the Coronation of the King and Queen.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam joined the reception as the guest of honour.

"With thanks to our partners, we are also making a donation today to support women's empowerment and climate justice through youth engagement in Bangladesh. His Majesty is a strong supporter of youth, community, sustainability, and diversity and with this contribution we pay tribute to him," said the British high commissioner.

A wide range of dignitaries from the government of Bangladesh; Bangladesh parliament; the diplomatic corps and representatives from the fields of business, trade, social development, academia, arts, culture, media and sports joined the celebration.

In honour of the King, the themes of the event were "youth, community, diversity, and sustainability".

A significant portion of the sponsorship raised for the event will be used to support the empowerment of women in leadership and youth promotion of climate advocacy across Bangladesh, through YouthNet for Climate Justice and WAVE Foundation for Women in Leadership.

The King's Birthday Party is celebrated by British embassies and high commissions around the world. This year, the King turns 75 on 14 November.

His Majesty the King is Head of the Commonwealth, which is a family of 56 countries working together for prosperity, democracy and peace.

