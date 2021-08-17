British Council organises photography competition and exhibition on climate change

The British Council with the British High Commission in Bangladesh and the Italian Embassy in Bangladesh have organised a photography competition and exhibition on climate change themed A Better Tomorrow.

The British Council and the British High Commission in Bangladesh and the Italian Embassy have organised the competition as strategic partners, in cooperation with Drik Picture Library Bangladesh as the delivery partner and with Picture People UK and Fondazione UniVerde, Italy, as supporting partners, said a press release.

The aim of the competition is to raise awareness of local climate change issues among young people in Bangladesh via the medium of visual arts.

A panel of reputed international judges consisting of Dr Shahidul Alam, Managing Director, Drik Picture Library Ltd Bangladesh; Nick Danziger, Director, Picture People, UK; and Bruno D'Amicis, Member of the Italian Photography Association, and Board Member of the international initiative Rewilding Europe, Italy will select the winning photographs.

The partners plan to hold physical exhibitions in Dhaka to coincide with the COP26 Glasgow conference in November 2021 and a virtual exhibition and touring the exhibition in Milan and Glasgow.

30 selected photographs will be exhibited, including the Grand Prize winner, and the winners and runners up from each category.

The submissions should be made in the following categories:

1. My Beautiful Planet: Urban development produces habitat loss and extinction and frequently eliminates most native species. Entrants should look for situations where development has taken place while preserving biodiversity.

2. Planet in Crisis: Fertile soil turned barren, deforestation, rivers dying or changing course, may well depict the effects of climate change, though one has to be wary that not all environmental disasters are necessarily linked to climate change.

3. Hope for the Planet: We have failed as custodians of our planet, but have we failed as the shapers of our future? Where are the Greta Thunbergs in our midst? Entrants are encouraged to look for activism, innovation, creativity and sheer persistence which are also integral parts of human existence.

Guidelines

The competition is open to Bangladeshi national aged 18-35 years, currently living in Bangladesh. Entries must be submitted via https://submissiondrik.com.

Participant can submit a maximum of five photographs. All pictures must have accurate captions written in English and Bangla. Photographs may be in colour or black and white, of high resolution (min 4000 pixels), jpeg format.

The submission must be original. Digitally manipulated photos (removal, addition, or alteration of elements) will not be accepted; limited adjustment of contrast, brightness and the use of filters are allowed as long as they do not significantly alter the images.

Deadline for submission is 21 August 2021.