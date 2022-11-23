British Council to host Going Global Asia Pacific Conference in Singapore

The British Council is all set to host its Going Global Asia Pacific Conference, providing a strategic forum for leaders in international education to share knowledge and build a global network to shape the future of higher education across the world.

This first regional edition of the British Council's flagship conference will take place from 28 November - 1 December in Singapore, said a press release.

Representing Bangladesh, a seven-member delegation will participate in the conference to share valuable insights on promoting stronger education systems.

The delegation includes Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Operations Officer, The World Bank; Professor Biswajit Chanda, Member, University Grants Commission; Durga Rani Sarker, Director, SPQA, University Grants Commission; Professor Golam Shabbir Sattar, Vice Chancellor, University of Rajshahi; Professor Md Golam Samdani Fakir, Vice Chancellor, Green University of Bangladesh; and Professor Tanzima Yeasmin, Chairman, Dept of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Rajshahi.

Among them, Mokhlesur Rahman, Professor Biswajit Chanda, Professor Golam Shabbir Sattar, and Prof Md Golam Samdani will participate in panel discussions on the "Future of Tertiary Education", "Progressive transnational education partnerships", "Strategies to promote gender equality in STEM", and "Regionalisation: a key to internationalisation", respectively.

Tom Miscioscia, Director Bangladesh, the British Council, said, "The delegates from Bangladesh will engage in panel discussions on key topics ranging from the future of tertiary education to international partnerships, to promoting gender equality in STEM education."

The conference aims to reimagine the future of education and build stronger, more inclusive, internationally connected education systems through the exchange of ideas.

The conference will include both in-person and livestream sessions. The in-person events will be held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, with 200 invited senior leaders in the tertiary education sector from 20 countries and territories, representing over 140 organisations across Asia Pacific and the UK.

Maddalaine Ansell, Director of Education, the British Council, will open the conference.

Maddalaine Ansell said, "We are looking forward to robust discussions on a range of topics including how to ensure that educating international students overseas also builds higher education capacity in sending countries, and that partnerships between countries are equitable and benefit everyone involved.

"For close to 20 years, through the flagship Going Global conference, the British Council has provided a strategic forum for leaders in international education to share knowledge and build global networks that shape the future of further and higher education across the world."

Senior education leaders globally can also attend key segments of the conference online by registering for live stream sessions until 28 November.