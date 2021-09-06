British Business Group elects new chairman

Corporates

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 03:14 pm

Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh since 2020, has been elected as the new Chairman of the British Business Group (BBG), Bangladesh.

The appointment follows the election of a new BBG Board who will guide the Group for the next three years, says a press release.

Mr. Rahman said, "I am honored to have been elected Chairman of the BBG.  I believe it is important that British businesses operating in Bangladesh are well represented in relevant strategic forums in the country.  The BBG Board will continue its constructive engagement with stakeholders in Government and the wider business community in the private sector to promote members' interests and be a partner in the progress and development of Bangladesh". 

Mr. Rahman was appointed as the CEO of HSBC Bangladesh in April 2020.  He joined HSBC in 2002 and was previously Deputy CEO as well as Head of Wholesale Banking in Bangladesh. He also serves as a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh Standing Committee on Banking Techniques and Practices.

HSBC is one of the many UK firms operating in Bangladesh. The new Board members of the BBG represent companies in the financial, retail, garment and consultancy sectors who are conducting business successfully in the Bangladesh market.      

The British Business Group (BBG) was formed in 2005. The objective of the BBG is to provide high quality support to British businesses operating in Bangladesh.

