BRIT Institute, London, set to make a mark in Bangladesh

22 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
BRIT Institute, London is stepping towards a significant milestone with the grand inauguration of its new centers in Bangladesh.

BRIT Institute, London has established its mark in providing quality diploma courses leading to universities in the UK, USA, Australia, Finland and Denmark among others. They also offer world-class IELTS teaching with qualified teachers. Emerging from London this quality course provider has expanded its presence in Nigeria and India and is now eyeing at planting their presence on Bangladeshi grounds. With its very first branch opening in Sylhet on 18.11.2023 to be quickly followed by the opening of their Dhaka branch operation on 19.12.2023. Their principle commitment remains, according to their founder Mohammad Sobhan to bring an outstanding and truly world-class diploma and IELTS education experience for Bangladeshi students.

BRIT Institute is expanding its footprint globally, establishing itself as a beacon of quality language education. They offer two types of courses mainly: Diploma and IELTS-specific English language courses. Their diplomas are accredited and awarded by OTHM & Qualifi, with many universities in the West accepting these qualifications. For example, a level 3 OTHM qualification will lead to a direct bachelor's in UK universities like Coventry, Derby, De Montfort, and so on. The other chief courses are IELTS preparation courses with an exceptional spoken English program. They are particularly  .

The grand inauguration ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of dignitaries including celebrated communication strategist and public speaker Solaiman Shukhon, Chief Public Affairs Officer at Nagad. Auvee Rahman, Regional Manager - Bangladesh & Mauritius at the prestigious University of West of England, Bristol, UK. Their presence will add to the outreach of the event, emphasizing the significance of BRIT Institute's mission to offer help for ambitious students aiming for higher studies abroad.

Mrs. Nazneen Akter, CEO of BRIT Institute, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "At BRIT Institute, we believe in fostering education that transcends borders. We want the students not to give up on their dreams of pursuing further education just because they are worried about a long study gap or their English language exam preparation." Mr. Mohammed Shahan Shah of BRIT Institute, added, "Our goal is to provide the students a platform where they will find the confidence to realize their dreams of earning a foreign degree. With the inauguration of our centers, we aim to help those students who wish to change their lives with quality education."

