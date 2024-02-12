Bright Ceramics holds Business Meet

12 February, 2024, 03:35 pm
12 February, 2024, 03:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Titled "First Step Towards Success," the Bright Ceramics Business Meet was held at the Dhaka Club in the capital on February 12th.

It was attended by esteemed dealers of Bright Ceramics from all over the country. Throughout the day-long event, various activities were conducted, in which esteemed dealers and collaborators of Bright Ceramics participated.

Also present at the event were the Vice Chairman of DBL Group, Mr. M. A. Rahim, along with other top executives of the group including Mohammad Bayezid Bashar, Head of Operations at Bright Ceramics.

Speaking at the event, DBL Group's Vice Chairman Mr. M. A. Rahim, said, "DBL Group has been working for the socio-economic development of the country since its inception. Bright Ceramics is another such initiative. I believe Bright Ceramics' innovative and versatile style, quality, advanced technology, and reliable performance will quickly gain people's trust."

Addressing all the esteemed dealers present, Mohammad Bayezid Bashar, Head of Operations at Bright Ceramics, said, "I believe, through our collective efforts, Bright Ceramics will reach every corner of the country. Your endless trust and love will soon make Bright Ceramics the people's favorite ceramics. You are our driving force. Your relentless dedication and effort to push us forward are truly commendable."

Since 2023, Bright Ceramics has been producing and marketing exterior and modern design premium quality ceramic tiles. Notably, DBL Group's DBL Ceramics is also a ceramic brand in the market. It is currently recognized as one of the top ceramic brands in the country.

