06 November, 2023
Brig Gen Khandaker Farhad appointed new principal of GPH International School

Brigadier General Khandaker Farhad Hossain (Retired) joined GPH International School as the principal.

On 5 November 2023, he officially assumed his role in the presence of all teachers, officials, and employees.

"GPH International School," founded by the GPH family, is a renowned educational institution and the only English-medium school in Munshiganj.

Brigadier General Khandaker Farhad Hossain served in various important positions in the army during his career. He is the founder Principal of President Professor Dr. Iajuddin Ahmed Residential Model School and College, which is located in Munshiganj. Additionally, he served as the Principal of Ispahani Public School and College, situated in Cumilla Cantonment, with reputation. Furthermore, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of Cadet College and has held the position of President in all Cantonment Public Schools and Colleges and English Medium Schools.

He obtained a BA (Honours) and an MA in Sociology from Dhaka University.

