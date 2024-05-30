Bridging talent and opportunity: Shomvob jobs transforms Recruitment dynamics in Bangladesh

Shomvob, a prominent job-tech and HR-tech platform in Bangladesh, is revolutionizing the employment landscape by connecting job seekers and employers, with a core focus on the blue and silver-collar spaces.

In Bangladesh, large corporations and MSMEs struggle to find suitable employees, leading to up to 30% loss in productivity due to workforce mismatches. Simultaneously, 70 million people face challenges in securing employment that matches their skills and expectations, often resorting to middlemen, locally known as 'dalals', with a high risk of exploitation.

Shomvob tackles this pressing issue through innovative technology solutions. It provides job seekers with digital professional identities, creates a level playing field and connect them with relevant job opportunities. With its live application tracking system (ATS), applicants gain full visibility and transparency into the hiring process.

For employers, Shomvob streamlines recruitment processes, enabling them to find the best-fit candidates efficiently while reducing time and costs, and ensuring compliance.

Rifad Hossain, founder & CEO of Shomvob, emphasizes the platform's commitment to enhancing financial accessibility and efficiency for both employers and employees. "Shomvob is focusing on the low to mid income population to integrate them in the growth engine of the country. Built on the ethos of bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, Shomvob is poised to become the go-to destination for job seekers and employers in Bangladesh" Rifad added.