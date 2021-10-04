Briddhi launched for welfare of children in Rangpur

Briddhi, a non-profit organisation working for the welfare of children, was officially launched in Pairabandh Farmer Center of Mithapukur in Rangpur on Monday.

Briddhi, founded by Israt Sharmin Keya, aims to provide holistic, grassroots-based solutions to ensure best possible living standard of children, said a press release.

Working with local communities, Briddhi's initiatives are include access to healthcare, nutrition, skills development and providing recreational spaces for children with special needs.

Focusing on the most vulnerable and ignored communities, Briddhi began its journey by launching a nutrition campaign and a needs-based survey of women farmers concentrating on the wellbeing of their children.

Later in the programme, Briddhi launched its 'Call to Action' initiative where children with serious problems were documented for social media activism.

"Despite the growth of the garments and IT industry, which are definitely commendable, agriculture remains the backbone of Bangladesh", said Israt Sharmin Keya, President of Briddhi.

"It just felt right that we launch Briddhi recognising our unsung heroes, and taking care of their children.", she said after paying tribute to Begum Rokeya at her birthplace in Pairabandh.

Farzeen Ferdous Alam, economist and vice president of Briddhi, Md Moniruzzaman, General Manager of Joikko Agro Ltd and agriculture community partner of Briddhi and Aizar Islam, president of Pairbandh agriculture committee were also present there, among others.