Briddhi Foundation introduces 'Kormo' for household services

The Briddhi Foundation has launched a new online platform called Kormo, aiming to connect household service providers, like plumbers, carpenters, and painters, directly with households in Dhaka.

What makes Kormo unique is its status as a non-profit that helps workers who don't have official documents like tax IDs or trade licenses, reads a press release.

Nafis Rahman, general secretary of the foundation, said, "Unlike existing services, Kormo doesn't match-make or charge a platform fee. This lets labourers and clients handle their own negotiations and communications."

Kormo is in its beta phase in the Mirpur area and plans to cover all of Dhaka North City Corporation by the end of 2024.

Israt Sharmin Keya, the President of Briddhi Foundation, expressed the organization's dedication to improving economic growth and living standards for low-income service providers through this initiative.