Breast Cancer Awareness seminar hosted at IPDC

Corporates

Press Release
29 October, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 10:40 pm

Breast Cancer Awareness seminar hosted at IPDC

 IPDC Finance PLC. collaborated with Aamra Nari and Aamra Nari Research and Development to host a breast cancer awareness seminar at IPDC HQ in Dhaka.

The seminar, part of a larger effort by IPDC Finance to contribute to the health and well-being of communities, aimed to share critical information about breast cancer detection and prevention with the organisation's women.

October recognised globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is a timely reminder of the importance of early detection and prevention, which are vital to protecting women's health. In this spirit, the seminar held on October 29, 2024, brought together experts and advocates to educate women on key preventive measures and empower them to safeguard their health. This event represents a significant commitment from IPDC Finance to work towards the betterment of their female employees, support healthier, more informed communities and promote early health interventions.

Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director of IPDC Finance PLC, shared his thoughts on the initiative: "We believe that everyone has a role in creating a health-conscious community, and by bringing this seminar to life, we hope to spark a vital conversation around breast cancer awareness. IPDC Finance is dedicated to supporting initiatives that impact people's lives, and we are honoured to partner with Aamra Nari in this important cause."

This initiative will inspire collective awareness and encourage the IPDC workforce to become informed advocates of women's health. By supporting this educational session, IPDC Finance is dedicated to fostering a health-conscious staff that values preventative care and is proactive about wellness.

M M Zahidur Rahman, Founder and Chief Coordinator of Aamra Nari and Aamra Nari Research and Development, expressed his gratitude for the partnership: "Breast cancer is a health issue that cannot be ignored, and through our collaboration with IPDC Finance, we are reaching women with the critical knowledge needed to protect their health. Together, we are committed to building awareness and empowering women across Bangladesh."

