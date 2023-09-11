Breaking barriers: Social activists advocate for inclusive society

Activists and participants pose for a photograph during an event held at The American Centre and sponsored by the Physically-challenged Development Foundation (PDF) on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy

In a passionate call for a more inclusive society, dedicated social activists have voiced their concerns about the barriers faced by disabled individuals. These activists assert that such barriers should not exist in our society and that disabled persons are integral parts of our community.

During a recent event held at The American Centre and sponsored by the Physically-challenged Development Foundation (PDF), a start-up known as CrowdV introduced the "Best Volunteer Award 2023." The event served as a platform for these social activists to shed light on the challenges faced by disabled individuals in society.

Mohammad Shahnawaz Khan Chandan, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Education and Research, Jagannath University, highlighted the difficulties disabled students encounter in accessing education. He emphasized the need for assistance, which often leads to these students dropping out of school. Chandan commended the CrowdV app for providing a vital solution by helping disabled students access the support they require.

One of the fundamental issues raised by the activists is the initial reluctance of families to bring disabled individuals into the public sphere. They argue that with adequate support, disabled people can achieve incredible feats, and the obstacles they face are largely man-made.

Dr Abdun Noor Tushar, a Media Person and Social Activist, discussed the pervasive nature of obstacles in the lives of disabled individuals. These obstacles, which encompass social and political challenges, have deep roots in our society. Tushar urged society to collectively work towards eliminating these hurdles, emphasizing the importance of volunteers in this endeavour.

Tushar stated, "Volunteers have to win people's hearts and move forward. While doing volunteer work, I often forgot that I didn't eat lunch, I didn't have money in my pocket. He who has no pain in his mind cannot be a volunteer."

The CrowdV startup played a significant role in recognizing and celebrating the efforts of volunteers in this regard. Awards were presented in several categories, including the Best Volunteer category, where Rizu Ahmed, Shuraiya Rahman Ratri, Swapna Rajbongshi, and Quazi Arafat-ul-Islam received accolades. Sajib Chowdhury and Habiba Akhter were honored as Best Recruiters, and Sumon Chandra was awarded Best Marketer.

The event also featured prominent figures such as Ariful Hasan Opu, President of Bangladesh Innovation Forum; Stephen F Ibelli, Social Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, Dhaka; and Nazmus Sakib Khan, Director of Advocacy and Partnership at CrowdV.

The Physically-challenged Development Foundation (PDF), established in 2008, aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals with disabilities in Bangladesh. The organization advocates for an "inclusive society" and engages youth without disabilities in this mission.

CrowdV, a mobile app designed for managing large groups of volunteers, particularly those working with Persons with Disabilities and Elderly Communities, was launched in January 2023. This initiative successfully concluded its V4PD Project (Volunteers for Persons with Disabilities) in July 2023, which engaged thousands of students in campus campaigns across seven public and private universities.

CrowdV's mission revolves around promoting volunteerism, recognizing the efforts of volunteers, fostering effective engagement, and exploring opportunities for volunteerism in career development and higher studies abroad. Through these efforts, they hope to contribute to a more inclusive and supportive society for all.