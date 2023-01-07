BRB Cable Industries Limited receives 'President's Industrial Development Award-2020'

BRB Cable Industries Limited has been awarded "President's Industrial Development Award-2020" in the large industry category.

The award was given in recognition of the company's overall contribution to Bangladesh's industrial sector and economy, said a press release.

Chairman of BRB Cable Industries Limited Md Mozibar Rahman received the award from Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, Ministry of Industry, on behalf of the president of Bangladesh on 5 January at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Among others, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder MP, Md Jashim Uddin, president, FBCCI and Zakia Sultana, secretary, Ministry of Industries, were also present.