Brazil’s Westrock-Hyperform, Bangkor launches in Bangladesh

The launching ceremony of Brazilian product Westrock-Hyperform, Bangkor was held Friday (18 February) at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA was the chief guest at the programme, reads a press release.

The function was presided over by Bangkor President Md Esharot Hossain.

The programme was addressed by Brazil Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem, Westrock Brazil Global Paperboard Vice President (Latin America) Alessandro De Fillipo, Global Paperboard Regional Sales and Business Development Director (Greater SEA/SA and Australasia, Consumer Packaging) Sze Ooi and Bangkor Group Advisor Mohammad Ayub were also present at the programme.

